Dreamhack Atlanta attracts 27,000 fans from around the world

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta has been something of an esports hotspot over the last decade. The city is home to the Overwatch team Atlanta Reign and Call of Duty League team Atlanta FaZe; State Farm Arena held the semifinals of this year’s League of Legends World Championships.

One of the biggest esports events the city hosts is Dreamhack. The classic festival recently closed its first in-person edition in Atlanta since 2019. 27,000 people from all over the world came to the Georgia World Congress Center to watch some of the best players in the world compete in games such as Fortnite, Starcraft II and Magic: The Gathering. Well over $300,000 in total prize money was at stake.

Autoplay Caption

The event raised far more than that for charity. Youtuber Ludwig raised $315,000 by staying in a glass box for 50 straight hours. The New Hampshire native called the stunt a “murderous Truman Show” with various “punishments” for each fundraising goal he hit. The money went to No Kid Hungry and the animal sanctuary Alveus Sanctuary.

Dreamhack itself raised money in a less painful manner. The organization donated $250,000 worth of tickets to students and youth clubs. Students from more than 30 metro Atlanta high schools attended career workshops on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.