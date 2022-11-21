Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Lawyer: Driver in sheriff’s academy crash fell asleep

FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's...
FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for the driver who crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week says he fell asleep at the wheel on his way to work.

The lawyer, Alexandra Kazarian, spoke to the Los Angeles Times Monday.

The Nov. 16 crash injured 25 members of a sheriff’s academy class, several critically.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content viewers may find disturbing.

Deputies had earlier said that the driver intentionally hit the recruits. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/OBTAINED BY KCBS/ANDREW MARTINEZ/FRANCISCO SILVA/CNN/Obtained by KCBS/KCAL)

The 22-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez has told NBC4LA that he didn’t crash the SUV intentionally and feels bad.

Gutierrez had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, but was abruptly released.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said further investigation was needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas
Savings and discounts were all over Salmon Run Mall on Sunday.
Atlanta Police upping presence, asking shoppers to be vigilant during holiday season
Early voting underway in Senate runoff
FILE - Cecilia Marshall, widow of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, laughs while...
Justice Thurgood Marshall’s wife ‘Cissy’ Marshall dies at 94
FILE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration building stands behind an FDA logo at a bus stop...
$3.5M gene therapy for hemophilia gets FDA approval