Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Ellenwood Kroger reopens after deadly shooting

Ellenwood Kroger
Ellenwood Kroger(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A grocery store in Ellenwood is back open after a shooting took place there.

18-year-old Nikeem Hargrove was killed after a fight inside a Kroger store escalated into a shooting outside in the parking lot.

The store was shut down for more than a day for the investigation after the shooting. It reopened yesterday morning.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Omarion Thomas in connection to this shooting.

In a statement, Kroger said the safety and security of employees and customers is their top priority.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Lundmark, Founder of Jekyll Brewing holding southern inspired IPA
Georgia business owners ask customers to shop locally
Late House Speaker David Ralston will lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol through...
Speaker David Ralston lies in state at the Georgia Capitol
Volunteers for Second Helpings Atlanta pack Thanksgiving meal kits for families who are...
Volunteers pack Thanksgiving meal kits for metro Atlanta families
Cynthia Pearson with Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation holding the keys to the new, donated,...
Legal help comes to Atlanta domestic violence survivors on four wheels
Little girl who family stayed at Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Atlanta Ronald McDonald House gears up to feed families this Thanksgiving