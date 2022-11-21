Ellenwood Kroger reopens after deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A grocery store in Ellenwood is back open after a shooting took place there.

18-year-old Nikeem Hargrove was killed after a fight inside a Kroger store escalated into a shooting outside in the parking lot.

The store was shut down for more than a day for the investigation after the shooting. It reopened yesterday morning.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Omarion Thomas in connection to this shooting.

In a statement, Kroger said the safety and security of employees and customers is their top priority.

