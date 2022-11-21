Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington on Nov. 17, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies.

The Georgia Republican’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 riots on the Capitol in 2021. Twitter — at the time — feared there was a risk of further incitement to violence if Trump were allowed to remain on the platform. Trump himself has said he won’t return to Twitter and as of Monday had not tweeted since the reinstatement, although he also hasn’t deleted his account.

Musk apparently based his decision to allow Trump back on the site on an unscientific Twitter poll he posted on his timeline. There appeared to be no such poll for Greene’s account.

Twitter employees have fled the nest in a mass exodus after Elon Musk’s "extremely hardcore" work ultimatum. (CNN, TWITTER, GETTY IMAGES, STRINGR)

Earlier, Musk said he would not make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts before setting up a " content moderation council " with diverse viewpoints. Neither Twitter nor Musk have announced the existence of such a council. Twitter did not respond to a message for comment on Monday.

Musk has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter had become too restrictive. Before the U.S. midterm elections this month, he urged his “independent-minded” Twitter followers to vote Republican.

One account Musk has said he won’t allow back on Twitter is that of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was banned in 2018 for abusive behavior.

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,” Musk tweeted Sunday in response to calls for Jones’ reinstatement. “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

Jones was sued by victims’ families for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Judgements against him have totaled $1.44 billion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas
Savings and discounts were all over Salmon Run Mall on Sunday.
Atlanta Police upping presence, asking shoppers to be vigilant during holiday season
Early voting underway in Senate runoff
FILE - Cecilia Marshall, widow of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, laughs while...
Justice Thurgood Marshall’s wife ‘Cissy’ Marshall dies at 94
FILE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration building stands behind an FDA logo at a bus stop...
$3.5M gene therapy for hemophilia gets FDA approval