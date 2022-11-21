Exclusive: Legend T.I. talks new restaurant, Atlanta’s impact on culture, music

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after a long three-year process.

T.I. recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Atlanta News First at his Trap City Cafe where he detailed opening the restaurant, his family, his businesses and projects, his career, Atlanta’s major impact on music and culture, gentrification, affordable housing, and more.

When discussing opening the Trap City Cafe, T.I. spoke about the importance of putting it in Bankhead, the neighborhood he is from. The restaurant is located at 660 Travis Street off Northside Drive, next to his world-renown Trap Music Museum. Opening the restaurant with Mike ‘Upscale’ Taylor was a long process that they are both happy to see come to fruition.

“We kept working and we collectively wanted to present an experience to the city, an experience to this community, especially that we felt wasn’t present,” T.I. said. “We wanted to celebrate the most significant contributors to the culture that we wanted to feel authentic, representing the essence of who we are as a city and what these artists mean to the city. “You have streets, business, culture, community, art, and all of these things intersect right here at the Trap City Cafe.”

In August, T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. He also partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to distribute tablets to 200 college students.

The Trap Music Museum recently celebrated its four-year anniversary since opening its doors in October 2018.

You can watch the full interview here:

