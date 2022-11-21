Positively Georgia
Fire breaks out at warehouse in northwest Atlanta

Fire broke out at a warehouse in northwest Atlanta early Monday.
Fire broke out at a warehouse in northwest Atlanta early Monday.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are working to contain a fire at a warehouse Monday morning in northwest Atlanta.

It happened around 6 a.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of Bishop Street near Atlantic Station.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department’s Battalion Chief says no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

