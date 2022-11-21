Fire breaks out at warehouse in northwest Atlanta
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are working to contain a fire at a warehouse Monday morning in northwest Atlanta.
It happened around 6 a.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of Bishop Street near Atlantic Station.
Atlanta Fire Rescue Department’s Battalion Chief says no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
