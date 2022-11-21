Fire breaks out at warehouse in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are working to contain a fire at a warehouse Monday morning in northwest Atlanta.

It happened around 6 a.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of Bishop Street near Atlantic Station.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department’s Battalion Chief says no one was injured.

#Breaking: Warehouse fire on Bishop Street in NA Atlanta near Atlantic Station. Battalion Chief tells me no one was injured. ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩ pic.twitter.com/AIi7jypdtS — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) November 21, 2022

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.