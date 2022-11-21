First Alert Forecast: Chilly Day Today; Warmer Days Ahead
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After another frigid morning, sunshine will warmer North Georgia into the mid 50s this afternoon.
Increasing clouds tonight keep overnight lows warmer - near 40 degrees Tuesday morning.
The warming trend continues through the week, and we finally reach the 60s again on Wednesday and Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Forecast
You don’t need to worry about cold on Thanksgiving, but isolated showers are likely through the day. We have a First Alert for rain that arrives Thursday night and continues through Black Friday. Rain is also increasingly likely on Sunday.
