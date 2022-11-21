First Alert Forecast: Chilly Day Today; Warmer Days Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After another frigid morning, sunshine will warmer North Georgia into the mid 50s this afternoon.

Mostly sunny and chilly. (cbs46)

Increasing clouds tonight keep overnight lows warmer - near 40 degrees Tuesday morning.

The warming trend continues through the week, and we finally reach the 60s again on Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Forecast

Mild with isolated showers through the day, and rain after sunset. (cbs46)

You don’t need to worry about cold on Thanksgiving, but isolated showers are likely through the day. We have a First Alert for rain that arrives Thursday night and continues through Black Friday. Rain is also increasingly likely on Sunday.

First Alert for rain, especially in the morning. (cbs46)

