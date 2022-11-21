Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Full schedule: David Ralston’s memorial services begin this week

Georgia’s 73rd Speaker of the House to lie in state under the Gold Dome Tuesday through Wednesday
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - David Ralston, the 73rd speaker of Georgia’s House of Representatives who died last week, will lie in state in the rotunda of the state capitol beginning Tuesday at 11 a.m. through Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Ralston’s body will then be taken to Logan Funeral Home in Ellijay for a public visitation on Friday, Nov. 25, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ralston’s body will be at the Akins-Cobb Funeral Home in Blue Ridge. His funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center.

Ralston, 68, died on Nov. 16 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. Earlier in November, Ralston stunned the state’s political leadership when he announced he was not running for re-election as House speaker due to health reasons.

Shortly before Ralston’s death, Georgia House Republicans elected state Rep. Jon Burns as the new speaker.

Click here to read Ralston’s full obituary.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
UPDATE: Judge rules Saturday voting will be allowed before Senate runoff in Georgia
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Debate dud | Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker won’t meet before runoff
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Marjorie Taylor Greene is 1st Georgia U.S. rep to endorse Donald Trump
KEVIN TANNER
Kemp names Kevin Tanner to run Georgia mental health agency