Full schedule: David Ralston’s memorial services begin this week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - David Ralston, the 73rd speaker of Georgia’s House of Representatives who died last week, will lie in state in the rotunda of the state capitol beginning Tuesday at 11 a.m. through Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Ralston’s body will then be taken to Logan Funeral Home in Ellijay for a public visitation on Friday, Nov. 25, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ralston’s body will be at the Akins-Cobb Funeral Home in Blue Ridge. His funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center.

Ralston, 68, died on Nov. 16 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. Earlier in November, Ralston stunned the state’s political leadership when he announced he was not running for re-election as House speaker due to health reasons.

Shortly before Ralston’s death, Georgia House Republicans elected state Rep. Jon Burns as the new speaker.

