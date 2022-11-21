Fulton County Sheriff’s Office hosting Turkey Giveaway in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Turkey Giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Old National Discount Mall on Godby Road in College Park.

The giveaway will last until all of the turkeys have been handed out.

The turkeys were donated by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

