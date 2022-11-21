Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office hosting Turkey Giveaway in College Park

Turkey Giveaway
Turkey Giveaway(wvir)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Turkey Giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Old National Discount Mall on Godby Road in College Park.

The giveaway will last until all of the turkeys have been handed out.

The turkeys were donated by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

LOCATION:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo Credit: Kim Ventura (https://hanmedkameran.kimventura.com)
Dreamhack Atlanta 2022
Space heater causes house fire
Roommates narrowly escape after space heater ignites house fire in Atlanta
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Atlanta LGBTQ community reacts to deadly shooting in Colorado
Twins donate allowance to help childhood cancer patients, receive big surprise