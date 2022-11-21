Positively Georgia
Georgia appeals ruling on Saturday early voting for runoff

Judge Thomas A. Cox. Jr. listens to a plaintiff in a Fulton County Courthouse on Friday, Nov....
Judge Thomas A. Cox. Jr. listens to a plaintiff in a Fulton County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. A lawsuit was filed by the Democratic Party of Georgia, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Warnock campaign that challenges guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, saying that it would be illegal to hold early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26, the day after a state holiday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is appealing a judge’s ruling that allows counties to offer early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had issued guidance saying state law doesn’t allow voting this Saturday because it’s the day after a state holiday.

Warnock’s campaign, the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sued the state, arguing early voting should be allowed that day.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge on Friday issued an order siding with the Warnock campaign and the Democratic groups.

Lawyers for the state on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

