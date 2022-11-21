Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment.

It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect.

A fire raged at the site about two weeks ago. Fire officials say no one was hurt.

They are still working to find a better place to live for the people they found sleeping in the area.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.