Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment.
It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect.
A fire raged at the site about two weeks ago. Fire officials say no one was hurt.
They are still working to find a better place to live for the people they found sleeping in the area.
