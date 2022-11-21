Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment

BUFORD HIGHWAY FIRE
BUFORD HIGHWAY FIRE(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment.

It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect.

A fire raged at the site about two weeks ago. Fire officials say no one was hurt.

They are still working to find a better place to live for the people they found sleeping in the area.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

BUFORD HIGHWAY FIRE
Brush fire near Buford Highway and Lenox sends heavy black smoke into air

Latest News

Savings and discounts were all over Salmon Run Mall on Sunday.
Atlanta Police upping presence, asking shoppers to be vigilant during holiday season
Early voting underway in Senate runoff
Michael Lundmark, Founder of Jekyll Brewing holding southern inspired IPA
Georgia business owners ask customers to shop locally
Vacant apartment complex (Forest Cove)
Firefighters battle flames at vacant apartments in southeast Atlanta
Firefighters battle flames at vacant apartments in southeast Atlanta