Hall County teen charged in co-worker’s fentanyl overdose death

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation.(U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Hall County teen has been charged after his co-worker died of a drug overdose.

Brandon Jared Soto is accused of supplying the drugs that killed Halaya Graciela Herrera July 13. The pair were taking fentanyl on the job when Herrara fell ill. She later overdosed at her home and died at the hospital.

Soto has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He is being held without bond at Hall County Jail.

