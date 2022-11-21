Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

INTERVIEW: Save money by starting your holiday shopping now!

INTERVIEW: Save money by starting your holiday shopping now!
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas is just four weeks away! To avoid the anxiety of finding the perfect gift in a year filled with inflation issues, you and your wallet will be better off if you start now. Starting early will give you more time to spread out your spending and avoid expensive last-minute shopping.

Local financial professional Bradley Rosen from Longevity Financial joined Atlanta News First to share how making your list early can help save your wallet in the long run.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) kicks a field goal against the Chicago Bears...
Koo’s late 53-yard FG lifts Falcons past Fields, Bears 27-24
Judge Thomas A. Cox. Jr. listens to a plaintiff in a Fulton County Courthouse on Friday, Nov....
Georgia appeals ruling on Saturday early voting for runoff
Jeremiah Rose
Shots fired, shelter-in-place issued during standoff in Clayton County
Both Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, and Republicans are campaigning to...
Barack Obama returning to Atlanta to campaign for Raphael Warnock