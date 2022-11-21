Positively Georgia
Koo’s late 53-yard FG lifts Falcons past Fields, Bears 27-24

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) kicks a field goal against the Chicago Bears...
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) kicks a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play and the Falcons overcame another big game from Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 27-24.

Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss.

Chicago has lost six of seven.

The Falcons ran out the clock.

Marcus Mariota ran and threw for touchdowns for Atlanta, which pulled within one-half game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay on the Buccaneers’ bye week.

Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson set the NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown.

