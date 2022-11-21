Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her son, Quinton Simon.

According to the police department, 22-year-old Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.

She was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 21 and will be held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits a bond hearing. The bond hearing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m.

Leilani Simon reported her 20-month-old son, Quinton, missing on Oct. 5. Multiple agencies have been searching a Chatham County landfill on Little Neck Road for the remains of Quinton Simon for weeks.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Monday that the department was notified of possible human remains found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18. Tests conducted confirmed the remains were human.

Chief Hadley said additional tests are being done, but he believes that the remains will be those of Quinton Simon. The FBI’s Will Clarke says they found bones in the landfill, and they believe those are the remains of Quinton.

CCPD news conference after Leilani Simon arrest #WATCH: The Chatham County Police Department is hosting a news conference after Leilani Simon was arrested and charged with the murder of her missing toddler, Quinton Simon. >>> https://bit.ly/3tNairB Posted by WTOC-TV on Monday, November 21, 2022

The police department said it does not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.