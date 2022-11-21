Positively Georgia
Man arrested after starting fire during Pickens County SWAT standoff

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Pickens County after starting a fire during a SWAT standoff.

Scott Eric Shane Wallace entered his ex-girlfriend’s house Nov. 20 and threatened to burn it down. Pickens County deputies arrived, but Wallace wouldn’t come out when called. Cherokee County’s SWAT team was then called in, and Wallace started a fire when SWAT entered the home.

Neither Wallace nor the officers were injured. Wallace has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault and arson. He previously had warrants for aggravated assault out of Gordon County.

