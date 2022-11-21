Man arrested in connection to double homicide in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man faces multiple charges after being arrested in connection to a double homicide early Sunday morning.

According to police officials, Phillip S. Mills was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and aggravated assault. He was transported to the Fulton County jail.

Around 2:07 a.m., officers responded to a report of two people shot at 1270 Spring Street NE. Upon arrival, officers located “two victims who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their upper and lower torsos.” Both victims were pronounced dead, according to officials. Homicide investigators responded to the scene.

The identity of the victims has not been released by officials.

There were multiple shootings in a 24-hour span between Friday and Saturday, including three fatal shootings.

This shooting remains under investigation at this time.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.