Man goes missing after arriving in Atlanta for event, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The public’s help is needed in the search for a missing man.

Atlanta Police say 60-year-old Ricky Hrabowskie arrived in Atlanta on Saturday for an event. They say he spoke to loved ones that day and was confused about directions.

Family members say he has recently shown signs of memory loss.

Hrabowskie was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. He is described as 6′1″ tall, 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he may be walking or driving in a 2006 Toyota Highlander with University of Alabama alumni tags.

If you’ve seen him or know where he might be, call the Atlanta Police Department or 911.

