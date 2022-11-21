Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man goes missing after arriving in Atlanta for event, police say

Ricky Hrabowskie
Ricky Hrabowskie(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The public’s help is needed in the search for a missing man.

Atlanta Police say 60-year-old Ricky Hrabowskie arrived in Atlanta on Saturday for an event. They say he spoke to loved ones that day and was confused about directions.

Family members say he has recently shown signs of memory loss.

Hrabowskie was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. He is described as 6′1″ tall, 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he may be walking or driving in a 2006 Toyota Highlander with University of Alabama alumni tags.

If you’ve seen him or know where he might be, call the Atlanta Police Department or 911.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Standoff scene in Clayton County.
Clayton County standoff suspect on the run, emergency shelter-in-place issued
David Ralston (Source: Georgia House of Representatives)
Full schedule: David Ralston’s memorial services begin this week
More than 20 people displaced after apartment fire in DeKalb County
More than 20 people displaced after apartment fire in DeKalb County
Fire broke out at a warehouse in northwest Atlanta early Monday.
Fire breaks out at warehouse in northwest Atlanta