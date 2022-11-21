Positively Georgia
McDonough man arrested in connection with DeKalb nightclub shooting

Quincy Tyler Walker
Quincy Tyler Walker(Dekalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with a nightclub shooting in DeKalb.

Quincy Tyler Walker is accused of shooting Erik McKenzie and Ronald Folkes Oct. 25 at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in DeKalb. McKenzie died of his injuries. The two victims were reportedly security guards who were trying to break up a fight between Walker and other individuals.

Walker is charged with felony murder and two counts of felony aggravated assault with a weapon.

He is being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

