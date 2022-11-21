McDonough man arrested in connection with DeKalb nightclub shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with a nightclub shooting in DeKalb.

Quincy Tyler Walker is accused of shooting Erik McKenzie and Ronald Folkes Oct. 25 at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in DeKalb. McKenzie died of his injuries. The two victims were reportedly security guards who were trying to break up a fight between Walker and other individuals.

Walker is charged with felony murder and two counts of felony aggravated assault with a weapon.

He is being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail.

