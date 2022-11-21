Missing Newton County teen last seen at school, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen boy.

According to deputies, Mason Stokes did not return home from school on November 17 and has not been seen since.

Mason was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white and yellow Nike shoes.

If you know of his whereabouts please call Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at 678-625-1515 or mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org, or contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.