Missing Newton County teen last seen at school, officials say

Mason Stokes
Mason Stokes(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen boy.

According to deputies, Mason Stokes did not return home from school on November 17 and has not been seen since.

Mason was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white and yellow Nike shoes.

If you know of his whereabouts please call Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at 678-625-1515 or mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org, or contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

