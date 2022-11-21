Positively Georgia
MONEY TALK: ‘Tis the season to set holiday spending expectations

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Black Friday is just around the corner, making it the perfect time to get holiday gifts for family and maybe a gadget or two for yourself. Sounds like a great deal right? Financial experts say be careful.

An estimated 140 million Americans are expected to holiday shop. But according to a recent survey, about 60% of participants end up buying a sale item only to regret it later.

The main reason? Exceeding budget.

Northwestern Mutual Financial Expert Samantha Holowka shared some tips on setting your holiday spending expectations this year.

