Neighbors evacuated during SWAT standoff in Clayton County

SWAT standoff on McDonough Road in Hampton.
SWAT standoff on McDonough Road in Hampton.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People were woken up and forced out into the cold early Monday because of a police standoff in their neighborhood in Clayton County.

Police have closed McDonough Road in Hampton as this unfolds. An Atlanta News First crew at the scene is reporting seeing Clayton County Police and SWAT team members in the area and flashbangs being used by law enforcement. They are focusing on one particular house.

Officials have not said how this started just yet.

We are still working to learn more and will continue to update this developing story as soon new information comes in.

