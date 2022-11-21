Paulding County man arrested in Jamaica, extradited to Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County man was returned to Georgia by Jamaican police after 11 years on the run.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force arrested 71-year-old Charles Manord Rainey and accused him of overstaying his visa. He had been in the country since 2011 on a visa that was only valid for six months. Rainey was fleeing charges of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and sexual battery in Paulding County.

He was deported back to the United States and taken to Paulding County jail. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.