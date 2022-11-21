Rayshard Brooks’ family reaches settlement with city of Atlanta for $1M

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, the Atlanta City Council held a special meeting to pay $1 million to the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer in 2020.

Special prosecutors investigating the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks on June 12, 2020, announced in August that the two Atlanta police officers involved - Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan - will not face criminal charges.

Here is the final report prepared by Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, and Danny Porter, a retired Gwinnett County district attorney who was asked by Skandalakis to assist in the investigation:

The family’s attorneys sent Atlanta News First this statement Monday afternoon which reads:

“The family of Rayshard Brooks is pleased to have reached a settlement with the city of Atlanta that resolves their civil case. This grieving family has been through so much during this process. Although the children of Mr. Brooks have lost their father, settling the case will undoubtedly assist them with future plans as they come of age.

While we are disappointed that prosecutors didn’t pursue a criminal case against the officers involved in Mr. Brooks’ death, we continue to hold out hope that the Dept. of Justice will intervene in this matter.

You can watch the announcement during the special meeting here.

We look forward to the city of Atlanta continuing to work hard to build a bridge between law enforcement and members of our community.”

