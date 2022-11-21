Soccer fans crowd local bars to watch World Cup and cheer on local players

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Soccer or football, depending on where you’re from, is a sport that brings the whole world together. Over the next month, the World Cup will capture audiences from around the globe.

Metro Atlanta has a special connection to the U.S. Men’s National Team: three players are from Georgia. Powder Springs native Shaq Moore, Lilburn’s Sean Johnson, and Lawrenceville’s Walker Zimmerman are on the roster.

RELATED: Where to watch the 2022 World Cup

Agavero Cantina in Lilburn was packed with fans visiting early to catch the U.S. take on Wales.

“It’s awesome! It lets us know Atlanta United is top of the line. Right where they need to be,” said soccer fan Charlie Horejs.

“USA and the World Cup. It doesn’t get much better than that,” said soccer fan Richard Miller.

Local fans watched as the U.S. Men’s team took to the field against Wales in their first trip to the World Cup since 2014 in Brazil.

“It’s wonderful seeing that. Someone so close to you in the stadium, in the stage so big,” said Agavero Cantina manager and former Atlanta Silverbacks forward Jairo Serrano.

RELATED: ‘Ted Lasso’ messages shoutout Atlanta’s soccer players as they gear up for World Cup

Serrano is closely watching the World Cup. Before going semi-pro, Serrano played club soccer and was once an opponent of Walker Zimmerman in a semi-final game. He says even then it was clear Zimmerman was going to make it big.

“He was a very physical player. We’re talking about we were 16, 17 years old. We were [still] developing and he was six-foot man! This guy was just built! So, anything in the air, anything up – he would get it all,” said Serrano.

Not far away in Lilburn, business has picked up ahead of the World Cup at Chapis Soccer Sports. The store specializes in custom soccer trophies, soccer memorabilia, and apparel. The store manager says player t-shirts are popular right now.

“Coming for a t-shirt for your teams. For the U.S., England, France since Saturday. It’s been very exciting to have people here,” said Diego Chamorro.

Serrano says having three metro Atlanta players accomplish so much in their soccer careers will have a lasting impact on young athletes here in Georgia regardless of the World Cup’s outcome.

“Imagine what they can bring back to the community. Imagine all the kids here. You know I saw him playing around here. I can aspire to be that. I can actually make it somewhere. That’s what they’re proving to us,” said Serrano.

The Group B standings are now: England has three points, Wales and the U.S. have one each, and Iran has zero.

Next up for the U.S., England on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.