Where to watch the 2022 World Cup

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The World Cup is the most popular sporting event in the world, and it’s only getting more popular here in the United States. Many bars in the Atlanta area are hosting watch parties for most, if not all of the matches, and Atlanta United is hosting several watch parties around Atlanta.

Here is a list of bars and watch parties as the world’s best teams face off in Qatar.

Bars

Atlanta United Watch Parties

United States vs. England, Nov. 25 2 p.m., 1010 White St SW

Argentina vs. Mexico, Nov. 26 2 p.m., El Ponce, 939 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE

Spain vs. Germany, Nov. 27 2 p.m., Hampton + Hudson, 299 North Highland Ave. NE

Portugal vs. Uruguay, Nov. 28 2 p.m., The Brewhouse Cafe, 401 Moreland Ave.

United States vs. Iran, Nov. 29 2 p.m., Fado Irish Pub 933 Peachtree St.

Round of 16, Dec. 3 to 6, TBD

Quarterfinals, Dec. 9 and 10, TBD

Semifinals, Dec. 13 and 14, TBD

Final, Dec. 18, Coca-Cola Roxy

