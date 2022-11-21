Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup

The World Cup Trophy is illuminated prior the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and...
The World Cup Trophy is illuminated prior the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)(Natacha Pisarenko | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The World Cup is the most popular sporting event in the world, and it’s only getting more popular here in the United States. Many bars in the Atlanta area are hosting watch parties for most, if not all of the matches, and Atlanta United is hosting several watch parties around Atlanta.

Here is a list of bars and watch parties as the world’s best teams face off in Qatar.

Bars

Atlanta United Watch Parties

  • United States vs. England, Nov. 25 2 p.m., 1010 White St SW
  • Argentina vs. Mexico, Nov. 26 2 p.m., El Ponce, 939 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE
  • Spain vs. Germany, Nov. 27 2 p.m., Hampton + Hudson, 299 North Highland Ave. NE
  • Portugal vs. Uruguay, Nov. 28 2 p.m., The Brewhouse Cafe, 401 Moreland Ave.
  • United States vs. Iran, Nov. 29 2 p.m., Fado Irish Pub 933 Peachtree St.
  • Round of 16, Dec. 3 to 6, TBD
  • Quarterfinals, Dec. 9 and 10, TBD
  • Semifinals, Dec. 13 and 14, TBD
  • Final, Dec. 18, Coca-Cola Roxy

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (7) kicks a field goal against the Chicago Bears...
Koo’s late 53-yard FG lifts Falcons past Fields, Bears 27-24
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returns a kick for 103 yards
Patterson sets NFL record with 9th career kickoff return TD
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates after getting a first down against Kentucky...
No. 1 Georgia tops Kentucky, goes unbeaten in SEC again
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks to pass against Mississippi State during the...
Top-ranked Georgia seeks perfect SEC finish against Kentucky