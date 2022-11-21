Where to watch the 2022 World Cup
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The World Cup is the most popular sporting event in the world, and it’s only getting more popular here in the United States. Many bars in the Atlanta area are hosting watch parties for most, if not all of the matches, and Atlanta United is hosting several watch parties around Atlanta.
Here is a list of bars and watch parties as the world’s best teams face off in Qatar.
Bars
- Fado Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave. (Buckhead), 933 Peachtree St. (Midtown)
- The Brewhouse Cafe, 401 Moreland Ave.
- The Midway Pub, 552 Flat Shoals Ave. SE
- Hampton + Hudson, 299 North Highland Ave. NE
- The Elder Tree, 469 Flat Shoals Ave. SE
- Meehan’s, 2810 Paces Ferry Rd. NW (Vinings), 200 Peachtree St. (Downtown)
- Pizzeria Azzurri, 3560 Browns Bridge Rd. #1200
- Manny’s, 580 Woodward Ave. SE Unit C
- El Tesoro, 1374 Arkwright Pl. SE
Atlanta United Watch Parties
- United States vs. England, Nov. 25 2 p.m., 1010 White St SW
- Argentina vs. Mexico, Nov. 26 2 p.m., El Ponce, 939 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE
- Spain vs. Germany, Nov. 27 2 p.m., Hampton + Hudson, 299 North Highland Ave. NE
- Portugal vs. Uruguay, Nov. 28 2 p.m., The Brewhouse Cafe, 401 Moreland Ave.
- United States vs. Iran, Nov. 29 2 p.m., Fado Irish Pub 933 Peachtree St.
- Round of 16, Dec. 3 to 6, TBD
- Quarterfinals, Dec. 9 and 10, TBD
- Semifinals, Dec. 13 and 14, TBD
- Final, Dec. 18, Coca-Cola Roxy
