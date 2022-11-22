Positively Georgia
Atlanta Community Food Bank – Giving Tuesday, November 29

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Community Food Bank President & CEO, Kyle Waide joins us to share how you can help their mission to end hunger in Atlanta. Coming up on November 29 is Giving Tuesday, learn how your donation that day will be matched by a donor. For more information or to donate, visit www.ACFB.org.

Sponsored By: Atlanta Community Food Bank

