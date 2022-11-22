Positively Georgia
Atlanta police seeking to identify person of interest in Oct. 27 killing

Person of interest in an Oct. 27 shooting.
Person of interest in an Oct. 27 shooting.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a killing Oct. 27.

A man was shot at 602 North Highland Ave. NE Oct. 27, and died at the scene. A person of interest was captured on a security camera.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

