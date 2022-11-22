Atlanta police seeking to identify person of interest in Oct. 27 killing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a killing Oct. 27.

A man was shot at 602 North Highland Ave. NE Oct. 27, and died at the scene. A person of interest was captured on a security camera.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information.

