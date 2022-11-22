Atlanta streetcar expansion could shut down busy roadway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On a cold fall afternoon in Atlanta, there is a hot topic being discussed on the Beltline at Irwin Street right next to the Krog Street Market.

Sam Gyenes noticed the survey signs posted asking for feedback on the Irwin Street closure.

“I think a change like that might be too drastic, but hopefully they still prioritize all the pedestrians here,” Gyenes said.

It turns out, MARTA and the city of Atlanta are working on an east expansion of the streetcar which would run parallel to the Beltline. If that happens, this section of Irwin Street at the Beltline could be closed permanently.

“I think it’s good how it is now honestly. And if they added that it would just be too much traffic and hard to get around the Beltline. I mean, I’m here every day, and already all this construction and stuff here. I mean, it’s already kind of a drag,” Gyenes said.

Some believe the closure would create more traffic congestion and others think it would make the beltline crossing at Irwin Street safer.

“I’m used to walking the city. So, I agree with all the walking and what they’re trying to do here, and I think there are way too many cars in Atlanta, but they just can’t just throw the problem to another street,” Atlanta resident Erin Hedge said.

The survey will last for another two weeks and there will be no shortage of feedback.

“Public transportation would be good anyway. Because like there’s like none. So yeah, I really like the idea,” Atlanta resident Anna Froneberger said.

“I think any closure is a bad idea in Atlanta. Right. Any closure of any kind. We got to keep everything open. So, cars get through. I guess people can wait. Cars are more important, I think,” Atlanta resident David Kim said.

