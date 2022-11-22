Atlanta United names Garth Lagerwey Club President and CEO

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta United has named Garth Lagerwey as their new Club President and CEO.

Lagerwey has been a fixture in MLS for almost two decades. He had been the general manager at Seattle Sounders, which he helped build into an American powerhouse. The club won two MLS titles and the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League under his leadership. The Sounders became the first American team to win the latter competition. The team also finished as MLS runners-up twice and made the playoffs in eight straight seasons.

Before his time in Seattle, he led Real Salt Lake to its only MLS Cup title in 2009.

“I see the opportunity to lead Atlanta United as a dream come true for me,” said Lagerwey. “The opportunity to take on the chief executive role at a club with incredible ownership, unmatched resources and infrastructure, and the amazing fan support this club has enjoyed from the start, all made this move the perfect next step in my career. Honestly, it’s the chance of a lifetime and I could not be more excited to get to Atlanta and get to work.”

Lagerwey replaces the departing Darren Eales, who became the CEO of Premier League team Newcastle United FC in July.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.