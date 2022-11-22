Auntie Al’s Carolina De’lish food truck stolen from ATL apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman was preparing to feed the homeless over the weekend when she discovered someone had stolen her food truck.

Tanya Greene started Auntie Al’s Carolina Delish in 2021 in honor of her late mother, Althea. The food truck serves southern comfort food like mac-and-cheese, red rice and beans, and collard greens.

“One of the things she loved to do was serve the community,” Greene said.

Greene wanted to serve her community, too. Sunday morning she partnered with a local church to serve the homeless community breakfast. When she came outside of her apartment on Logan Street, her truck was gone.

Someone drove away with the $32,000 dollar trailer in the middle of the night, taking all of Greene’s cooking equipment and her livelihood in the process.

“It’s a little disheartening because I don’t bother anyone. You can have the shirt off my back. If you come to the truck and you say ‘Tan I don’t have any money’ and you say I need something to eat, I will feed you. So for someone to just take my truck and roll out of here, and I not know where it is, it hurts really bad,” Greene said.

Greene says if you see the unique red trailer with her mother’s image on the side, call police. In the meantime, she’s turning to the power of prayer, and leaning on her community for support.

“We live in a world now where things are so bad, and there’s nothing that we can do but put our faith in God and just believe that whatever is supposed to happen will happen,” Greene said.

Atlanta Police are investigating the theft.

