Camden County deputies arrested after beating detainee

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three Camden County Sheriff’s deputies have been arrested for beating a detainee in the county jail. Footage of the incident went viral.

Braxton Massey, Mason Garrick and Ryan Biegel are accused of beating 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs Sept. 3. Hobbs had been booked in the Camden County Jail on speeding, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and possessing an illegal drug. The officers rushed Hobbs after he picked up two objects, which Hobbs’ attorneys claimed were a piece of paper and a sandwich.

One grabbed Hobbs by the neck while another grabbed him by the wrists. At least three guards punched Hobbs and hurled him against a wall. A probation officer accused Hobbs of “[punching] one deputy in the face while punching another deputy in the side of the head.”

Jail records show Hobbs was charged afterward with aggravated battery, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

The three officers have been charged with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office.

