Columbus man with possible dementia reported missing, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Columbus Police Department is looking for 79-year-old Harold McBride with possible dementia.

McBride was last seen at 4545 Cusseta Rd Parkway around 4 p.m on Nov.21, police said.

McBride is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes, gray hair, a gray mustache, and a beard.

If you see him call SVU at 706-653-3449.

