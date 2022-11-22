Connie Rogers becomes City of College Park first Black female police chief

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Connie Rogers has been named as the first Black woman to lead the City of College Park Police Department.

Chief Rogers brings over 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role.

“As a police professional, I am committed to Community Policing to connect with the community in a meaningful way to prevent crime and disorder and improve the quality of life for the citizens and visitors of College Park,” said Chief Rogers.

Chief Rogers comes to the City of College Park Police Department after serving as the Deputy Chief of Police with the City of South Fulton Police Department for the last four years, focusing efforts the first year on Background and Recruitment, where she put specific guidelines in place. As a result, the department hired 46 new police officers in the first year.

“I’m dedicated to serving our community with the most current and professional standards in law enforcement. I strive to meet the needs and concerns of our citizens and society. I have strongly emphasized leadership, management, and problem-solving partnerships with our citizens through community policing. I am passionate about police work and believe it’s a service profession.”

With a combination of military and peace officer experience, Chief Rogers started her law enforcement career with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court, and Warrant Division serving last as a Domestic Violence Investigator.

Deciding on a different career path, Chief Rogers joined the City of College Park Police Department in 2011. She earned a Bachelor’s in Social Work from Alabama State University and holds two master’s degrees in Criminal Justice, one from the University of Alabama and the other from American Military University. In addition, she graduated from North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy.

Chief Rogers is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE), and Georgia Association of Women in Public Safety (GAWPS)

Chief Rogers is a proud parent of one son, Gideon, a military veteran and a member of Zeta Phi For more information on the City of College Park, visit collegeparkga.com.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.