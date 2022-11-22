Coolray Cares – Adopt An Angel From The Salvation Army Angel Tree

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Coolray Companies President, Christopher Bean joins us to share about their Coolray Cares program’s dedication to making a Positive Impact in the Atlanta Community. Also, they are a proud sponsor this year of the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta’s Angel Tree. For more information, visit www.Coolray.com/CoolrayCares.

Sponsored By: Coolray, Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.