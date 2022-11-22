Positively Georgia
Firefighters battle flames at vacant apartments in southeast Atlanta

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta firefighters are working to put out a fire at an abandoned apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

Fire crews were called to the Forest Cove apartments located at 480 Thomasville Blvd just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Atlanta firefighters tell Atlanta News First that flames were seen coming from the roof of the 2-story building when crews arrived.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to officials.

The fire remains under investigation.

