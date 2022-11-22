Fireplace sparks early morning fire at Gwinnett County home

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services says firefighters responded to a 911 report of a house fire on the 3200 block of Jack Russell Run SW in Lilburn just after 1 a.m. The homeowner reported that there had been a fire in his fireplace and now the house was on fire.

Fire crews arrived to find a two-story, single-family home with flames shooting through the roof. Thorough searches of the home confirmed that everyone had made it out safely.

The homeowner informed firefighters he had been out of the country for several months. After returning home he noticed that the natural gas service to his residence had been disconnected. Due to the cold temperatures, he had built a fire in his gas fireplace. The homeowner reported hearing crackling from inside the wall and realized his house was on fire when the wall felt hot to the touch. He immediately called 911, according to Gwinnett Fire.

The homeowner confirmed that there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the two adult residents and one dog.

Firefighters determined the fire to be accidental.

