First Alert Forecast | Sunshine returns Wednesday, ahead of a rain-maker

By Cutter Martin
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures are gradually cooling through the 50s, and in the 40s, this evening under a blanket of clouds. The clouds gradually clear from northwest to southeast early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to bottom-out in the upper 30s and lower 40s across Metro Atlanta early Wednesday morning; chillier up in far North Georgia. Under more sunshine, temperatures warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s by noon Wednesday; peaking in the mid and upper 60s in many neighborhoods Wednesday afternoon as clouds increase.

The sky becomes more overcast with cool temperatures Wednesday evening.

FIRST ALERT | Rainy weather arrives Thursday night and lingers into the weekend...

The data that the First Alert Team looks at in the weather center has come into better agreement on the timing of our next storm system. A few showers are possible by mid-Thursday evening. But, the vast majority of Thanksgiving day will be dry. Rain builds in early Friday and could be heavy at times. There may be a lull in the wet weather later Friday, into Friday night. A second round of widespread rain is expected late Friday or Saturday. Again, the rain may be locally heavy.

The forecast dries and eventually clears out from west to east Sunday. The forecast is mild and quiet early next week ahead of the next cold front and chance of rain.

Have a great evening,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

