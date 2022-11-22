Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT | Wet weather may impact holiday plans

By Cutter Martin
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large storm system will impact much of the Southern Plains, Gulf Coast and southeast into the long holiday weekend.

The forecast has come into clearer focus on the rain’s arrival and departure across North Georgia. Wednesday should remain dry with more sunshine than previous days. Clouds could move back in Wednesday evening and the first few showers are possible by mid-Thursday evening, well after sunset. The vast majority of Thanksgiving will be dry.

Wet weather quickly builds in from the west early Friday, impacting Black Friday shopping plans. The rain may be heavy at times and rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.

There may be a lull in the wet weather later Friday afternoon and Friday night. A second round of widespread rain is expected to arrive Saturday. Again, the rain may be heavy at times. From Sunday, the forecast dries, and eventually clears out.

By the time all is said and done, rainfall should average between one to two inches across much of North Georgia. A few spots may see nearly three inches of rain between early Friday morning and Sunday morning. While rain will be heavy in spots, widespread flooding is not expected. Water could pond in the typical trouble spots across Metro Atlanta during the heavier periods of rain. Minor creek flooding is also possible up in the mountains of far North Georgia.

The forecast is mild and quiet early next week ahead of the next cold front and chance of rain.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

