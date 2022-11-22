Georgia business owners ask customers to shop locally

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Black Friday is this weekend, which means the holiday shopping season begins! You have a choice to shop at big box locations, but local business owners are encouraging you to consider shopping locally instead.

Jekyll Brewing was built with joy and a love of craft beer and food in mind.

“Jekyll Island is the first brewery of the Deep South,” said founder Michael Lundmark.

It was also built with grief.

”In 2015, my wife was diagnosed with late-stage colon cancer. We were married for 20 years. She died at 45,” said Lundmark.

Michael’s wife Erin was there for the business’s beginning. After she passed, Michael threw himself back into his dream.

”This had to succeed,” said Lundmark.

The business grew and grew; its beers won awards. Now, Michael is about to open up another location.

“It is awesome. All their beers are awesome here,” said a customer at the Jekyll Brewing bar.

”That didn’t happen because of me or because of who I am. It happened because of my staff,” said Lundmark.

Not to mention the love and support he received from his children and girlfriend of three years, Nikki.

There is something to be said about supporting local businesses: you end up supporting someone’s story.

”I know she is proud. Good things happen to us here, every day for no particular reason. I think that is her way of showing us she is proud. She is still helping,” said Lundmark.

