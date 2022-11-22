Gwinnett County shooting investigation results in 73 warrants

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation into a pair of August shootings in Gwinnett County resulted in six arrests and 73 arrest warrants.

Khamani Rhodes, Willie Taylor, Kaivon Swift, Derrick Ashley, Hunter Haifley, Sebastian Edouard, Aykm Laroche and three juveniles have been charged in connection with the shootings. Rhodes’ home on Brookdale Drive in Buford was one of several that were shot at Aug. 21; police determined that the shooting was in retaliation for a separate shooting on Circle View Drive earlier in the month.

Rhodes was later driving with Taylor when he saw who he thought was responsible for shooting at his house. Rhodes and Taylor then shot at that person’s vehicle before driving away.

Rhodes and Taylor have both been charged with possession of a firearm during a felony, “several drug charges and several Criminal Street Gang charges.” Many of the other charges are also gang-related.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.