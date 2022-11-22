Gwinnett County woman arrested in connection with Saturday murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police have arrested a woman in connection with the Nov. 19 shooting death of a man.

Erika Garcia is accused of killing Mario Acosta-Chavez Nov. 19. Medics responded to a call at the 3400 block of Forest Knoll Ct. and found Acosta-Chavez dead of a gunshot wound.

Garcia has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with more information on this case should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

