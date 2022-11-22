Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gwinnett County woman arrested in connection with Saturday murder

Erika Chavez
Erika Chavez(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police have arrested a woman in connection with the Nov. 19 shooting death of a man.

Erika Garcia is accused of killing Mario Acosta-Chavez Nov. 19. Medics responded to a call at the 3400 block of Forest Knoll Ct. and found Acosta-Chavez dead of a gunshot wound.

Garcia has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with more information on this case should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meet Skater Boy, one of the many animal up for adoption at Lifeline Animal Project's Black...
INTERVIEW: Lifeline Animal Project hosting animal adoption event
INTERVIEW: Lifeline Animal Project hosting animal adoption event
Maggie Losey and Leah Skinner of Pure Barre
INTERVIEW: How to work off your Thanksgiving feast
Jonathan Slocumb
INTERVIEW: Actor Jonathan Slocumb joins Atlanta News First
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
INTERVIEW: Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg talks huge travel holiday!