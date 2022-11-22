Positively Georgia
INTERVIEW: Bow Wow’s mom re-releases autobiography

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Teresa Caldwell is perhaps best known as the mother of rapper Bow Wow. She considers another part of her identity much more important: domestic violence survivor.

Caldwell joined Atlanta News First to talk about her autobiography I Once Was Her and her efforts to help other domestic violence survivors.

Teresa’s autobiography was originally released on June 26, 2020 and was re-released Nov. 1, 2022. Her ongoing mission is to share her story to help other women overcome the trauma of domestic abuse.

