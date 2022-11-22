Legal help comes to Atlanta domestic violence survivors on four wheels

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Life-saving resources that can empower people as they leave domestic violence situations are now on wheels. A van will be able to go to people who need legal counsel, like getting a protective order, making help accessible.

”Between 1 and 4 women or one in 7 men can experience intimate partner abuse in their lifetime,” said Cynthia Pearson with Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, “We are a community-based outreach team that connects with survivors of intimate partner abuse when they are looking for safety and stability.”

The van is a gift. It allows help to come to the doorstep of someone needing to get out of a domestic violence situation; of someone who needs legal help to leave, who needs legal help to stay safe, but who can’t afford it or doesn’t know how to maneuver the system.

It is the accessibility factor, that is key.

”They are looking to connect with a lawyer, or a social worker. We could help them obtain a protective order on scene,” said Pearson.

“We completely refinished it from the ground up,” said Trevor Jones from Live More Campervans, ”Luxury vinal plank for the floor, fresh new insulated walls, ceilings, new bulk head, off-grid AC unit, solar on the roof.”

Mercedes Benz of Buckhead and Live More Campervans came together to create a mobile office in hopes of giving the right organizations the tools they need to make a difference.

“It is important to us. We have had employees who have dealt with this in their past,” said Jones, “We have been waiting for a few months and it was awesome to see how excited they were. I honestly did not expect it to be that amazing--it is one of those things, it gives you the goosebumps.”

