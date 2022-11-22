Man sentenced to life without parole for running over Douglas County grandmother

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to life with parole for the death of a Douglas County woman in 2014.

Dewey Green was convicted of killing Janice Pitts by pinning her between two vehicles and running her over. Green had struck Pitts’ car with his, and killed her when she got out to check the damage. He pinned her between the two vehicles, reversed and ran her over. Lesha Davis, Pitts’ daughter, said, “he literally ran my mother’s head over.”

Green was convicted of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

This is the second time Green has been convicted in the incident. A prior conviction was tossed out because the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that a key witness’ testimony was wrongly excluded from the trial.

Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said, “though nothing can repair the loss that occurred that day, we pray that this sentencing will provide the Pitts family some peace and healing knowing that the defendant was again held to account.”

