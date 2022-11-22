17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L. Boone were among the city leaders who worked with the Harris Community Works foundation for the turkey drive.

Dozens of volunters including the Harris family and Morgan family were joined by sponsors to hand out turkeys and food to those in need.

The multi-platinum, award-winning rapper, actor, producer and businessman has focused on giving back to the community for a very long time.

“I’m just honored to be able to be in a position to give back to the community,” T.I. said.

The event was made in partnership with the self-proclaimed “King of the South” non-profit organization, Harris Community Works, which focuses on community development programs to help make things better for impoverished areas.

“I can’t say enough how much this event means because you know people in this area deserve to have a happy holiday and to eat with their family and be at peace just like everybody else does. So, whatever we can do to provide that for them, it brings me nothing but the utmost honor and privilege to be able to do so,” T.I. added.

Boone said the event is held every year to serve families and seniors in need in the community.

“Especially during this time of holiday cheer and fellowship, it’s so important to remember those who are less fortunate. This turkey giveaway is a way to give back to the community and fight food insecurity so that no one goes hungry,” Boone said. “We have had so many wonderful volunteers and participants from surrounding neighborhoods – including Center Hill, H.E. Holmes, Adamsville, Carol Heights, and Collier Heights – so many great people joined us for this event. Working together with T.I. and our local partners makes this event so special and I’m so grateful to be a part of this effort to help give back and support the well-being of families in our city.”

T.I. recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Atlanta News First to discuss opening his new restaurant Trap City Cafe, his family, music and affordable housing.

In August, T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. He also partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to distribute tablets to 200 college students.

T.I. is best known for his multiple chart-topping hit songs including 24′s, Rubber Band Man, Be Easy, Top Back, You Don’t Know Me, What You Know, We Takin’ Over, Blurred Lines, About The Money, On Top of The World, Big Things Poppin, and many more.

