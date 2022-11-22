Real tips on how to save money cooking Thanksgiving dinner

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, to gather with family, friends and loved ones for the long-awaited Thanksgiving dinner. Based on the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), Americans are feeling the heat. Not just in the kitchen but at the grocery stores this year. Thanksgiving dinner will cost 20% more than it did last year, yes you guessed it, due to inflation.

Stacker gathers information on ways you can save.

For example, make more side dishes from scratch. When you purchase already prepared meals you are paying the preparation fee and packaging. So, it helps to get on Pinterest or follow your favorite IG chef and whip up step-by-step dishes.

You can change up the Thanksgiving menu and get items that are lower in cost. The short-supply items will cost you more. So, adding in some plant-based items or things like chicken legs, pork chops, and ground beef will cost you less since they have dropped in price this year.

Here are some easy meal ideas you can try:

Pinterest Candied Sweet Potatoes and Oven-Baked Mac and Cheese with only 5 ingredients.

You can also Follow @Cookinwithjai on IG, she has so many easy-to-make Thanksgiving recipes on her page.

Another easy recipe for my dressing lovers:

Vegetarian Dressing

1 Box Vegetarian Jiffy mix

1 Box Krusteaz honey cornbread

Vegetable broth

2 cans cream of celery (you can add chicken broth, this is a veggie recipe)

1 onion

1 pepper

1/4 cup sugar

Directions: Prepare the Jiffy and Krusteaz per the box instructions. After both are baked, crumbled cornbread into a large bowl together, add your sugar, cream of celery, chopped peppers and onions, then add the vegetable broth gradually to your desired moisture. Place mixture into a pan and bake at 350 degrees for 30 mins uncovered.

Another way to save is if you are normally the only one preparing and buying the food, make it a potluck-style dinner. Assign something to the family member you know will deliver and still be able to enjoy the fun and excitement of Thanksgiving!

