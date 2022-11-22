Scammers target victims during open enrollment, BBB says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Right now is the time for open enrollment for Medicare and Healthcare.gov, but you need to be careful. Scammers are targeting people through an open enrollment scam.

The Better Business Bureau reports scammers are pretending to be from Medicare, saying they can get you a cheaper plan if you give them some of your information. Thieves can use that information to hack into your accounts and even steal your identity.

Simone Williams with the Better Business Bureau suggests if you’re shopping for plans, handle everything through the official websites.

“Scammers know I can attract people if I say I can get you a better health plan at a better rate because people hear better health plans, at a better rate, hey I want to sign up for that plan,” said Williams.

If you do get one of these phone calls it’s best to hang up and you can report the number to the Better Business Bureau’s website.

