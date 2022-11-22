Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Speaker David Ralston lies in state at the Georgia Capitol

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgians continue to mourn the loss of a beloved and influential Georgia political leader.

Late Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston now lies in state at the state Capitol. His casket arrived Tuesday morning ahead of a special ceremony and funeral.

RELATED | Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at 68

Members of the General Assembly on both sides of the aisle were all in attendance along with other colleagues, family, and friends. They hugged and caught up but when the hearse pulled up to the Capitol, the crowd went silent as they carried the casket into the Capitol Rotunda.

You’ll see handshakes and hugs in the crowd, but there are also several teary-eyed members of the General Assembly....

Posted by Abby Kousouris on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Speaker Ralston’s legacy will be remembered for his level-headedness and his humor says new speaker-elect, Burt Jones.

The line to pay respects wrapped all the way around the building Tuesday morning, but people didn’t seem to mind the wait.

The Rotunda will be open Tuesday until 7 p.m. for people who want to pay their respects. They’ll open back up to the public Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

FULL SCHEDULE | David Ralston’s memorial services begin this week

Watch our live stream of Tuesday’s memorial service:

WATCH LIVE: Late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston lies in state

WATCH LIVE: Late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston lies in state.

Posted by Atlanta News First on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“Yesterday we had around 330 people that came in which is the most we’ve had in one day in this...
18 counties offering early voting this Saturday | Democrats respond to latest GOP opposition
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Raphael Warnock has slight edge over Herschel Walker in AARP runoff poll
Judge Thomas A. Cox. Jr. listens to a plaintiff in a Fulton County Courthouse on Friday, Nov....
Georgia appeals ruling on Saturday early voting for runoff
Both Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, and Republicans are campaigning to...
Barack Obama returning to Atlanta to campaign for Raphael Warnock