Speaker David Ralston lies in state at the Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgians continue to mourn the loss of a beloved and influential Georgia political leader.

Late Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston now lies in state at the state Capitol. His casket arrived Tuesday morning ahead of a special ceremony and funeral.

Members of the General Assembly on both sides of the aisle were all in attendance along with other colleagues, family, and friends. They hugged and caught up but when the hearse pulled up to the Capitol, the crowd went silent as they carried the casket into the Capitol Rotunda.

Speaker Ralston’s legacy will be remembered for his level-headedness and his humor says new speaker-elect, Burt Jones.

The line to pay respects wrapped all the way around the building Tuesday morning, but people didn’t seem to mind the wait.

The Rotunda will be open Tuesday until 7 p.m. for people who want to pay their respects. They’ll open back up to the public Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

