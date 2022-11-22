Twitch streamers encouraging diversity in gaming

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Even if you don’t play, video games do big business here in Georgia. The Entertainment Software Association reports the video game industry in Georgia generates $801 million and nearly 5000 jobs in the state.

“There are people of all ethnicities, and gender, gaming has become a worldwide phenomenon bigger than movies and films,” said Shahin Zarrabi, Vice President of DreamHack.

RELATED: The Off-Season: Team Summertime’s Movember Charity Event.

The giant video game festival is bringing to town Twitch famous gamers Leesh Capeesh, Define by Kai, and Glozel. The group is filming a reality show called “5GRV: Gamers on the Road.” The group traveled around the country and stopped at several HBCUs like Spelman University.

Spelman’s Innovation Lab has a class for gaming development and design. Students are able to design their own virtual worlds and program their own games.

“Breaking the glass ceiling in different places where it isn’t seen as a black thing, being able to talk with some HBCUs, and it is very liberating to talk to people who realize this can be a job,” said Kai.

The women will end their tour in Atlanta and plan to head to the DreamHack festival.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.